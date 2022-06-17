Leo H. Evart Inc. Invests $1.32 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,104 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000. Oracle comprises 1.3% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $947,274,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Oracle by 564.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $156,466,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.96.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $67.82. 766,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,987,960. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

