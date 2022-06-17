Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,417.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 405.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,671. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.08. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29.

