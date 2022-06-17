Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,821 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,766,880 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average is $75.52.

