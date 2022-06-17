Latigo Investments LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Latigo Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 491,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,115,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 16.8% of Latigo Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

VEA stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64.

