Latigo Investments LLC Takes $4.44 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Latigo Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,000. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Latigo Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Latigo Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

VPL opened at $63.28 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $63.04 and a twelve month high of $85.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.32.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

