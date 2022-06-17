Lakeside Advisors INC. Purchases Shares of 76,100 Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new stake in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000. Davis Select International ETF makes up about 1.1% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lakeside Advisors INC. owned about 0.85% of Davis Select International ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DINT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 61,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 598,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Davis Select International ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in Davis Select International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000.

NASDAQ DINT opened at $15.84 on Friday. Davis Select International ETF has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99.

