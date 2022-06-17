Lakeside Advisors INC. Purchases New Position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lakeside Advisors INC. owned about 0.53% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF alerts:

MUST stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.