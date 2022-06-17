Lakeside Advisors INC. Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.40.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $105.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.84 and its 200-day moving average is $107.26. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

