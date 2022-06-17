Lakeside Advisors INC. Invests $2.76 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 112,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000. AT&T accounts for about 2.0% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $18.96 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.48.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

