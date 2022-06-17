Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 9,590,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other news, insider Elly Keinan acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $296,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 417,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,762,566.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 24,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,117.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,478.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 133,780 shares of company stock worth $1,498,513 over the last ninety days.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,296,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,786,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,416,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 99,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,052. Kyndryl has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kyndryl will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Kyndryl (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.