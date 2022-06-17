KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.93-$6.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.

KLA stock opened at $310.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. KLA has a one year low of $287.44 and a one year high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA will post 20.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $437.63.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 369,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,194,000 after buying an additional 187,642 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $15,660,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in KLA by 389.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after buying an additional 26,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 39,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,622,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

