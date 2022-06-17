Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Short Interest Up 34.8% in May

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of KIII remained flat at $$9.79 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,533. Kismet Acquisition Three has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Kismet Acquisition Three by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kismet Acquisition Three by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Kismet Acquisition Three by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Kismet Acquisition Three by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 37,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

