KeyFi (KEYFI) Market Capitalization Achieves $344,713.48

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. KeyFi has a market cap of $344,713.48 and approximately $678.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000623 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91% against the dollar and now trades at $908.14 or 0.04432731 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00297429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00089205 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013068 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

