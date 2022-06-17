Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,922 Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,922,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,117,000 after purchasing an additional 433,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,819,000 after purchasing an additional 340,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,227.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,210,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,069 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 593,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 448,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 96.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 208,671 shares during the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of JMIA opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. Jumia Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Jumia Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

