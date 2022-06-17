Kemacoin (KEMA) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar. Kemacoin has a market cap of $4,555.89 and $1.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00113977 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010630 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000931 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Kemacoin

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Kemacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

