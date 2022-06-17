K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE KBL opened at C$32.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$351.50 million and a PE ratio of 52.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$32.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.60. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$29.60 and a one year high of C$45.08.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$61.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KBL. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.63.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

