jvl associates llc Makes New $281,000 Investment in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

jvl associates llc acquired a new stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,999,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,700,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $87.98.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMPL. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

