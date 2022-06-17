jvl associates llc Buys 1,113 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

jvl associates llc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.7% of jvl associates llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fure Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $190.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $189.14 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

