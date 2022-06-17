JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,501,500 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the May 15th total of 1,162,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of JSCPF stock remained flat at $$27.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53. JSR has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $27.91.
JSR Company Profile (Get Rating)
