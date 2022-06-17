JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,501,500 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the May 15th total of 1,162,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of JSCPF stock remained flat at $$27.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53. JSR has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $27.91.

Get JSR alerts:

JSR Company Profile (Get Rating)

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers synthetic rubbers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, poly-butadiene rubber, ethylene, and propylene rubber and compounded products; thermoplastic elastomers and compounded products; latex for paper processing; general industrial-use latex; acrylic emulsions; high-functional dispersants; industrial particles; materials for heat insulation paints; materials for batteries; butadiene monomers, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.