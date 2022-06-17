JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Public Bank Berhad stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. Public Bank Berhad has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.
Public Bank Berhad Company Profile (Get Rating)
