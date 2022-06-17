JOE (JOE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.32 Million

JOE (JOE) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. JOE has a total market capitalization of $53.47 million and $7.32 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000933 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, JOE has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 76.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,338.55 or 0.11409562 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00297290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00089782 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013090 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 279,638,211 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

