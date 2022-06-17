Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ModivCare Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for ModivCare in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for ModivCare’s current full-year earnings is $6.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ModivCare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

ModivCare stock opened at $86.70 on Wednesday. ModivCare has a 12 month low of $85.61 and a 12 month high of $211.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.75 and its 200-day moving average is $115.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MODV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ModivCare by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,981,000 after purchasing an additional 53,818 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ModivCare by 217.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,330,000 after purchasing an additional 524,529 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in ModivCare by 24.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,409,000 after purchasing an additional 129,091 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ModivCare by 66.7% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,695,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ModivCare by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,551,000 after purchasing an additional 200,617 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

