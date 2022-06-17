Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.45-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.80 billion-$32.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.67 billion. Jabil also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.94-$2.34 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.15.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.29. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.90%.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at $127,857,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,381,000 after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2,395.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 34,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,538,000 after purchasing an additional 62,846 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

