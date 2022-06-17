iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 298.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,487 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after buying an additional 3,303,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,615 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $223,126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,673,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,442 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $114.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.80. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

