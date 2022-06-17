iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXF) Trading Down 1.7%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.91 and last traded at $43.43. 17,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 28,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55.

