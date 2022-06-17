iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG) Shares Down 3.7%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG – Get Rating) shares were down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $79.84 and last traded at $80.61. Approximately 1,118,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 744,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.68.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.80 and a 200 day moving average of $101.44.

