Invst LLC Sells 9,833 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Invst LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,833 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.
NYSE:BMY opened at $72.62 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.27.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
