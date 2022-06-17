Invst LLC Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Invst LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.4% of Invst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Invst LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.6% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 14.1% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 783,574 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $607,646,000 after acquiring an additional 107,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA opened at $639.30 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.34 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $815.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $913.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

