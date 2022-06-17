Invst LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Invst LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,332 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after buying an additional 833,033 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 409.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 20,538 shares during the period. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

In other news, Director Jules A. Maltz acquired 50,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jules A. Maltz acquired 75,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

