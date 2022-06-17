Investors Purchase High Volume of JOANN Call Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 8,243 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,658% compared to the average daily volume of 469 call options.
JOANN stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,614. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.16. JOANN has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $371.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.37 and a beta of 1.22.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.09 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 0.28%. JOANN’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JOANN will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 71.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,718,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 927,506 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in JOANN by 13.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after buying an additional 323,517 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,506,000. Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of JOANN by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 351,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 248,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
