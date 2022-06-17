Investors Purchase High Volume of JOANN Call Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 8,243 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,658% compared to the average daily volume of 469 call options.

JOANN stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,614. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.16. JOANN has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $371.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.09 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 0.28%. JOANN’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JOANN will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. JOANN’s payout ratio is presently 400.04%.

In related news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 71.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,718,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 927,506 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in JOANN by 13.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after buying an additional 323,517 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,506,000. Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of JOANN by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 351,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 248,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.