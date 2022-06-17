Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:IPKW) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:IPKW – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.31 and last traded at $33.42. Approximately 6,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 22,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44.
