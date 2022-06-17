International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Short Interest Update

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the May 15th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,948,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,810. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $105.38 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.24 and its 200-day moving average is $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.37.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.