International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

IBM opened at $136.40 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $148.06. The stock has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.60 and its 200-day moving average is $131.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

