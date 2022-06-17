Integrity Financial Corp WA Purchases New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

NYSE:C traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.39. 1,091,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,882,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The company has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.