Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells 415 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $30,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $32,685.40.

On Wednesday, May 18th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $32,340.95.

On Wednesday, May 4th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $36,142.35.

On Wednesday, April 20th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $40,869.20.

On Wednesday, April 6th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $39,952.05.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $70.39. The stock had a trading volume of 365,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,640. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.30.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in TriNet Group by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,563,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,179,000 after acquiring an additional 747,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,330,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after buying an additional 430,430 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 431,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,394,000 after buying an additional 339,692 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 3,460.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after buying an additional 219,895 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

