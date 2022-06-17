Insider Buying: Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) SVP Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) SVP Robert W. Bourne purchased 2,500 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $787,760. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE WES traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,399,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,815. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $758.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 34.94%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on WES shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,406,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,601,000 after purchasing an additional 980,260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Western Midstream Partners (Get Rating)
Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
