Insider Buying: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$67.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$337,729.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,779,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$593,050,300.26.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$78.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$394,259.50.

On Thursday, May 12th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$66.48 per share, with a total value of C$332,414.50.

On Monday, May 9th, Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$69.80 per share, with a total value of C$698,000.00.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded down C$3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$67.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,023,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1-year low of C$29.25 and a 1-year high of C$80.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.04.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 9.3699996 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.46.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

