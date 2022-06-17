Insider Buying: PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE) Insider Purchases £14,941.44 in Stock

PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE – Get Rating) insider Lara Oyesanya acquired 11,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £14,941.44 ($18,135.02).

Shares of PBEE stock opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.55) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 133.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 134.77. PensionBee Group plc has a one year low of GBX 118.50 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 174.80 ($2.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £283.59 million and a PE ratio of -10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 14.94 and a quick ratio of 14.66.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on PensionBee Group from GBX 172 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.

