Insider Buying: Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Senior Officer Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.68 per share, with a total value of C$186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,974,835.36.

ERF traded down C$1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$18.35. 4,629,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,074. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.76. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of C$6.12 and a 12 month high of C$23.29. The stock has a market cap of C$4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.50, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$650.02 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 2.4322751 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

ERF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.05.

About Enerplus (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.