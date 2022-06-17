Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Short Interest Down 20.5% in May

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,410,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the May 15th total of 43,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,097,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,028. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20,479.29% and a negative return on equity of 76.48%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

