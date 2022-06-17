Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IPHYF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $11.00.
About Innate Pharma (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innate Pharma (IPHYF)
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.