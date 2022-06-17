Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPHYF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

