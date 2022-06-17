Inland Homes (LON:INL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $47.89

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.89 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 41.05 ($0.50). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.50), with a volume of 200,542 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £88.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 47.76.

Get Inland Homes alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen Desmond Wicks bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £9,245 ($11,221.02).

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. It operates through Land Sales, Asset Management Fees, Contract Income, House Building, Rental Income, Investment Properties, and Central Support segments. The company is also involved in the provision of finance and letting or operating of real estate properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inland Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inland Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.