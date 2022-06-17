ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.26

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.26 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.39 ($0.07). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 5.55 ($0.07), with a volume of 264,013 shares.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.72.
ImmuPharma Company Profile (LON:IMM)
