IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 325,900 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 423,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 325.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPGDF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. IGO has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $11.03.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered IGO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located in the Great Western Woodlands, northeast of Norseman.

