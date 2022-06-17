iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Trading Up 0.8%

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 419.35 ($5.09) and last traded at GBX 418.50 ($5.08). 30,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 48,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.04).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 396.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 366.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.73, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of £795.69 million and a PE ratio of 15.97.

About iEnergizer (LON:IBPO)

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

