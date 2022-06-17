ICHI (ICHI) 1-Day Volume Tops $100,806.00

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 17th. ICHI has a market cap of $20.63 million and approximately $100,806.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.34 or 0.00021202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded 57.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00297682 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.4% against the dollar and now trades at $444.16 or 0.02169788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00091023 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00012981 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,753,624 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

