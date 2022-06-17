Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the May 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ICNAF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.07. 54,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,057. Icanic Brands has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

Get Icanic Brands alerts:

Icanic Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Icanic Brands Company Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. The company markets and sells cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, and non-cannabis infused sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Icanic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icanic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.