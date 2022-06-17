Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Short Interest Down 17.2% in May

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the May 15th total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 781.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 773,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 686,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 59,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

HYMC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. 13,330,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,035,111. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 12.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Hycroft Mining has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03.

Hycroft Mining ( NASDAQ:HYMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter. Hycroft Mining had a negative net margin of 100.07% and a negative return on equity of 4,170.48%.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

