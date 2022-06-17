Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.54. 11,155,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 715% from the average session volume of 1,368,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53.
About Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF)
