Humankind Investments LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,462,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Moderna by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,786,000 after buying an additional 272,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after buying an additional 1,065,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $369,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 348,029 shares of company stock valued at $50,325,415 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.28. The stock had a trading volume of 104,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.85.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

